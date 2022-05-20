Dutta raises banner of revolt against Vamsi

Senior YSR Congress leader from Gannavaram Assembly constituency in Krishna district, Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao raised a banner of revolt against sitting MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan. While the MLA had defected to the ruling party from the opposition TDP, Dutta Ramachandra Rao had been a staunch supporter of the YSR family for decades.

After Vamsi switched over loyalties in early 2020, there was some opposition from the YSR Congress with Yarlagadda Venkatrao resisting his entry. The two leaders did not go well for several months. Venkatrao was defeated by Vamsi in the 2019 elections. Later, after Vamsi’s entry, the party leadership made Venkatrao the chairman of the Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank, keeping the squabbles under suspension for some time.

Two years later, the squabbles surfaced with the senior leader Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao raising the banner of revolt against the sitting MLA. He is accusing Vamsi of suppressing the original YSR Congress activists in the villages and promoting those who have come from the TDP.

The squabbles have reached the leadership following which, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy summoned Dr Ramachandra Rao to his office the other day. Dr Ramachandra Rao is understood to have given a report on the activities of Vamsi in the Gannavaram constituency and told the leadership that he would not be able to work with the legislator.

The leadership is believed to have told the sulking leader to wait for some time as they would also like to get information from Vamsi on the squabbles. Later, Dr Ramachandra Rao told media persons that they would not be able to work with Vamsi as he was indulging in several illegal activities in the constituency, including illegal mining.

It is now to be seen how the party leadership would resolve the squabbles and set the house in order.