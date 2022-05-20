NTR 31 team Unveiled a Powerful Poster of NTR

NTR is one of the power-packed actors Telugu cinema has today. The actor comes with nothing but exuberance in action, dance, and emotion. The actor is widely acknowledged for his capabilities and sheer talent.

Today the Man of the masses celebrating his birthday and the celebration for fans began yesterday. The spectacular motion poster for NTR 30 was revealed yesterday and caused quite a stir on social media. Today, the makers of NTR 31 were surprised with a thunderous poster of NTR eye.

Hit Machine Prasanth Neel is directing this high octane action film. Prasanth Neel took his twitter to unveil this massive poster. Tweet reads ” 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅! 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥. 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 . 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝.”

With the KGF franchise, this mass director rediscovered a new range of commercial cinema, and with NTR 31, he is poised to take over Indian cinema. The film will hit the floors in April 2023. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers & NTR arts.