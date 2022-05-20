Lokesh demands arrest of YSRCP MLC

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday demanded immediate arrest of YSRCP MLC Ananta Udaya Bhasker alias Ananta Babu for ‘murdering’ his former car driver in Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh said the YCP MLC arrived in his car, kidnapped Subrahmanyam and returned only to hand over the dead body around midnight. When family members alerted neighbours, the MLC left his car and the dead body there and vanished from the scene.

Lokesh also demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of Subrahmanyam, who worked as car driver for the YCP MLC till four months ago.

Lokesh strongly condemned the manner in which the police did not even respond when the victim’s parents complained about the ghastly crime. After eliminating the car driver, MLC Ananta Babu and his followers tried to turn the murder into an accident death.

Lokesh deplored that the ruling YCP mafia had turned AP into a State that was more dangerous than Bihar. The parents of ‘slain car driver’ were directly accusing Kakinada YCP MLC of killing their son. They said the YCP MLC himself came to their house, kidnapped their son around 8.30 p.m. and then brought back the dead body around midnight.

Lokesh released videos that showed Subrahmanyam’s friends and relatives blaming Ananta Babu for the murder. The parents strongly objected to the MLC bringing their son’s dead body to their house instead of reporting the matter to the police. It was a crime on the part of the ruling party MLC to shift the dead body from the accident spot if it really occurred.

Lokesh said that the common public were terrified at the non-stop criminal offences of the YSRCP leaders from top to bottom. The car driver’s friends deplored that the police did not respond to their complaints, he said. The staff at the Sarpavaram police station said the death occurred under the Kakinada Two Town police station limits and vice versa. This was totally unacceptable.

Lokesh condemned that the ruling YSRCP leaders were behaving as if they were licensed to kill. The law and order had totally deteriorated, he said and added that MLC Ananta Babu told the parents that the car driver died in an accident. The MLC brought the body in his car and tried to convince the parents. When the parents raised an alarm, the MLC left the body and his car there and escaped from the scene.

The victim’s relatives said the YCP MLC bore a grudge against Subrahmanyam over a woman. Jealousy would have been the reason behind the ‘ghastly murder’. It had become a ritual for the YCP goondas to kill and then turn those murders into suicides, heart attacks and accident deaths.

The parents asked why the police did not take action when there was his car, video and other evidence available to accuse the YCP MLC of murder.