NTR expresses gratitude for birthday wishes: I will forever be in your debt

Dynamic actor, NTR turns 39 today, May 20 and the actor is being showered with immense love and wishes on social media. Today, on this special occasion, the actor has penned a heartfelt thank you note to the fans, family and well wishers.

The actor took to Twitter to express his gratitude. In the note, NTR gave thanks to his friends, family, well-wishers, and colleagues in the film industry for showering him with unconditional affection on his special day. Fans from several states travelled to NTR’s house yesterday to wish their favourite star. He apologised for being unable to meet them because he was not at home. However, this gesture touched his heart. At the end of the note, he expressed his gratitude to his admirers by writing, ‘I will forever be in your debt.’

Today on his birthday the actor gifted his fans with major updates from his upcoming films NTR 30 and NTR 31. NTR 30 motion poster struck yesterday and is still creating ripples in social media. Today Prasanth Neel with his massy elevation and fiery first look update satisfied the fans cravings.