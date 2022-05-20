Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Trailer: Promising Stuff Loading

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are working together for the first time in Vikram, a stylish action entertainer that is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Telugu trailer of the film is released by Ram Charan and the trailer looks promising and is packed with action. The director plays it tricky without revealing the core point. He narrated the characterizations of the lead actors with some powerful dialogues throughout and unveiled a glimpse of the action present in the film.

Anirudh’s background score and the cinematography work are the other highlights apart from the lead actors. Vikram is carrying good expectations and the film is hitting the screens on June 3rd. The Telugu theatrical rights of Vikram are snapped by Nithiin’s Sreshth Movies for a record price. The film will have a wide release across the Telugu states and the film will clash with Adivi Sesh’s Major. Kamal Haasan pinned many hopes on Vikram and he is confident on his bounce back.