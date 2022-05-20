F3 Locks Perfect Duration, Fun Dose For Your Frustration

Director Anil Ravipudi is coming up with second franchise of his blockbuster F2 and the movie F3 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej will see glamor divas Tamannaah, Mehreen and Sonal Chauhan. Pooja Hegde sizzled in special number.

F3’s runtime is locked for a perfect duration of 2:28 hours. There won’t be ‘no smoking’ certificate, as the movie is given clean U certificate with no objectionable scenes, including smoking scenes. Both the halves of the movie will have two songs each.

Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s mannerisms are going to be one of the major assets of the movie. It’s going to be a full meal feast with all the verities. With several unforeseen elements in the second half with a big twist in the pre-climax make second half more enthralling.

F3 will be a fun dose for your frustration, as per the inside info. The movie will be hitting the screens on May 27th.