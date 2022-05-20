Uppena Director left Puzzled

Buchi Babu made an impressive debut with Uppena and the talented director met NTR and narrated an intense sports drama. Impressed with the script and the narration, Tarak promised to do the film. Before this, he was holding talks with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel. NTR30 and NTR31 are announced today on the eve of his birthday. Buchi Babu is now left puzzled about his project with NTR. The top actor will be occupied for the next two years. Waiting for two long years would not be a wise decision for Buchi Babu.

With all the top and young actors occupied with back-to-back films, it would be tough for Buchi Babu to finalize his next film and commence shoot anytime soon. He is yet to take a call for now and he is holding talks with Mythri Movie Makers. Buchi Babu will take the final call soon on his next project.