Pawan Kalyan says Jana Sena will contest in Telangana

The Jana Sena would contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana in 2023. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan announced that his party would contest all the Assembly seats in Telangana also.

Pawan Kalyan is currently touring the Warangal district where he made this announcement. He said that Jana Sena has a minimum of 5,000 votes in every assembly constituency in Telangana. “This number is not enough to win any Assembly seat. But it would have an impact on the electoral politics in Telangana,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Pawan Kalyan further announced that his party would form committees in every village across the Telangana state. He would build the party from village level to the State level before the 2023 elections, he said.

The Jana Sena chief said that he is aware of his party’s strength in Telangana. He said he was trying to bring social change in Telangana state and would use his party’s strength to bring social change.

“We are committed to a principle and have an ideology. We will work towards achieving the desired social change,” Pawan Kalyan said. There will be no defeat for a party or a leader who works with an ideology and commitment, he said.

The Jana Sena chief further said that he would hold consultations with the party leaders on the party’s electoral strategy to be followed in Telangana. The party would meet shortly in Telangana and decide on its strategy for the next election.

Surprisingly, Pawan Kalyan did not make any criticism of the Telangana state government as he does during his visits to Andhra Pradesh. While he accuses the ruling YSR Congress Party and its government all through his speech in every visit, he was different in Telangana where he did not make even a single reference to the TRS government.