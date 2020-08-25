ED officials submit crucial evidence about Rhea Chakraborty to CBI

The death mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput is taking several unknown and unexpected turns. The CBI officials are digging it deep and the investigation is happening at a fast pace. The mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput is now turning complicated every single day. The CBI officials are probing in the angle of drugs in the case. The Enforcement Directorate officials submitted some crucial information from the Whatsapp chats of Rhea Chakraborty to the CBI officials as per the reports from the Times Now.

As per the reports, there are two charges with the ED team that has come across the chats of Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea’s role in the drug cartel is currently under the scanner. The CBI officials met the Enforcement Directorate officials recently and collected all the evidence, statements that are recorded during their investigation. All the phone data records of all the suspects are collected and they are submitted to the CBI.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family will be summoned soon and would be drilled by the CBI officials. The crime scene in Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence was recreated recently. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th in his Mumbai’s Bandra residence.

BIG DISCLOSURE in Sushant's case: New drug angle emerges after ED shares details of Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats with CBI & Narcotics Control Bureau. Details by Navika Kumar, Group Editor – Politics, Times Network. | #SSRDeathDisclosure pic.twitter.com/ETlVmNdV8K — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 25, 2020