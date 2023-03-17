ED summons YSRC MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy in Delhi excise case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a summon to Ongole YSR Congress (YSRC) MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, to appear before them on March 18, in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

There are possibilities that ED might be confronting Sreenivasulu Reddy with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai arrested for money laundering in the excise case. The MP’s son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, was earlier arrested in the scam.

The ED has claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The ED had arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of Vijay Nair. It was alleged that Joshi got money from Nair for Goa election. This money was proceeds of crime generated through Excise policy scam. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Magunta Raghava Reddy.

Now, the ED is further probing the matter.