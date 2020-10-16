Entire Cabinet responsible for Jagan’s letter

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Sadhana Samithi Committee took strong objection to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice S A Bobde alleging that sitting judicial impropriety against Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana and a number of judges of the Andhra Pradesh high court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Sadhana Samithi Committee convener D N.V. Prasad Babu stated that Jagan had written the letter on the advice of Advocate General Sriram. “In the letter, Jagan had clearly mentioned that he has taken proper legal advice. Sriram has no moral right to continue as Advocate General and should immediately resign from the post ,” Prasad Babu said.

Further, Prasad Babu was of the view that the central government was in full knowledge of Jagan’s letter. “The Chief Minister has written the letter after his Delhi visit. The legal fraternity is of the view that Jagan has consulted the central government and accordingly has written a letter to Supreme Chief justice Bobde alleging impropriety against Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana and a number of judges of the Andhra Pradesh high court. If the chief minister has not consulted the central government before writing the letter, then the union government should take necessary action. Any decision taken by the Chief Minister is deemed as a decision taken by the entire Cabinet. Therefore, all the ministers will automatically be held responsible for the chief minister’s decisions,” Prasad Babu said