Etala angry at BJP for delay in Huzurabad poll notification!

Former TRS senior leader and former minister Etela Rajender joined BJP in June to wage a battle against TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao though the BJP’s ideology and style of functioning do not suit him.

Etela Rajender hoped that BJP will shield him from KCR’s excesses against him and will help him to keep KCR under control.

Etela also hoped that BJP high command will ensure early bypoll for Huzurabad Assembly constituency and will not give time for KCR to make TRS stronger in Huzurabad.

But all his hopes were dashed after BJP high command is not cooperating with him to defeat TRS in Huzurabad and not taking any steps to ensure early poll notification for Huzurabad.

KCR is completely exploiting this delay in issuing poll notification to his advantage and making TRS stronger in Huzurabad day after day by luring all Etela’s supporters to his side with money and nominated posts and also luring Huzurabad voters by spending thousands of crores of rupees on welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu and other development programmes.

Though Etela is quite rich, no one can compete with a ruling party in spending as it has the opportunity to spend thousands of crores of public money in the name of welfare schemes and development programmes.

It is rumoured that Etela already lost huge amount of money during the past two months of campaigning since he joined BJP in June second week and if the bypoll is further delayed his funds will completely evaporate and he will be left with no money to spend during election.

Against this backdrop, Etela is said to be openly expressing his ire at BJP high command for not cooperating with him in defeating KCR arguing that delay in bypoll will only help KCR to win Huzurabad seat easily.