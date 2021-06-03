Etela strategy: Resignation first, joining later!

Sacked health minister Etala Rajender has reportedly decided to resign to TRS party and his MLA first before joining BJP.

Speculations are rife in Etela camp that Etela has decided to quit from TRS as well as MLA post on June 4 and he wants to join BJP on June 8 or 9 as per the advice of his astrologers.

Etela wants to adopt this strategy as he doesn’t want to give a chance to KCR to dismiss him from the party and disqualify from the Assembly if he joins BJP prior to submitting resignation to TRS and MLA post.

Etela who toured Delhi for three days and returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after meeting BJP national president JP Nadda and other top BJP leaders, is believed to have secured an assurance from BJP high command that he will be given priority in Telangana BJP.

Etela is planning to visit Delhi again after submitting resignation to TRS and MLA post to meet union home minister Amit Shah and join BJP in his presence either on June 8 or 9.