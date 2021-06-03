Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday launched the first phase of “YSR Jagananna Colonies” scheme through virtual mode from his camp office in Tadepalli.

The scheme is aimed to construct 28.31 lakh houses for poor by June 2023 in two phases at a cost of Rs 50,994 crore.

In the first phase, Rs 28,084 crore will be spent and houses will be constructed by June 2022. Jagan on Thursday launched construction of 11.26 lakh houses. This apart, 4.33 lakh houses were sactioned for those who own plots.

In the second phase, Rs 22,860 crore will be spent to construct remaining houses by June 2023.

Jagan announced that his government will fulfill the ‘own house dream’ of every poor in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the government will spend Rs 4,128 crore to provide tap water to every house in these colonies. Besides Rs 22,587 crore will be spent to provide underground drainage system and CC roads.

Each house will have a built up area of 340 sq.ft and will be given two fans, two tube lights, four bulbs and one Sintex tank.