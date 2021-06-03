AP HC asks for Govt affidavit on ‘knife’ in jail barrack

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has asked the AP Government to submit a detailed report on the alleged finding of a knife in the barrack where Judge Ramakrishna was imprisoned in Chittoor. The court gave this order based on the letter written by Vamsi Krishna, son of Judge Ramakrishna.

The HC bench led by Justice M. Ganga Rao held a suo motu hearing in the allegations levelled in Vamsi Krishna’s letter. This came up during the hearing on the bail petition filed by Judge Ramakrishna. The Government lawyer responded and said an affidavit would be filed in the court soon.

The Dalit Judge’s family members have been alleging that he was targetted by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy ever since he did not remove the name of their relative from the accused list in a murder case. The latest allegation made by the Judge’s son was that a strange fellow prisoner was threatening the judge in the barrack. Also, a knife was found under the bed of this unstable person.

Consequently, the judge has been shifted to another jail. Now, the High Court asked for more details of the finding of the knife in the barrack.