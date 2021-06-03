UV Creations gearing up for one more Bold Attempt

Top production house UV Creations are producing big-budget projects in Telugu cinema. The production house came up with a small attempt Ek Mini Katha. The film which is made on a strict budget is streaming on Amazon Prime and the response is decent. UV Creations made good profits through the attempt after they sold the digital rights for a good price. UV Creations is now all set for one more different attempt very soon.

Merlapaka Gandhi who penned the script of EK Mini Katha is currently working on a script for a web-film. Ek Mini Katha had a bold plot and the second attempt too is said to be based on a bold point. UV Creations approved the plot narrated by Merlapaka Gandhi recently and the script work is currently on. The film will be made on a strict budget and the shoot commences very soon. UV Creations is in plans to continue such small attempts along with producing biggies in the future.