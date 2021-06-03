FIR filed against Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

After a huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra headed for a strict lockdown from the past few weeks. Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani landed into trouble for violating coronavirus pandemic restrictions. An FIR was registered against them after they are spotted roaming at Bandstand Promenade after 2 PM. Tiger and Disha had no valid reason after which they were booked. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are booked under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

