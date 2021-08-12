Even ministers fail to tackle this ‘dabang’ lady officer

The ruling party corporators are deeply upset by the fierce streak of independence that Vizag municipal commissioner Srujana is demonstrating. Srujana, who is unbending when it comes to following the rule book, is ignoring the demands of the corporators and is going about her duties ignoring their calls.

The situation has come to such a pass that the corporators recently met minister Avanti aka Muttamsetti Srinivas to highlight their problems. They complained that that the commissioner was consigning all their pleas to the dustbin. They said she was touring their divisions without even informing them. They said that the corporators were not being given the respect they deserve. They also pointed out that she did not pay any heed to their objections during the encroachment removal drive in Rishikonda area.

At this, minister Avanti Srinivas said that the commissioner did not pay any heed to his requests too. He said that the corporators were open about the ‘high-handed’ commissioner and that he was being discreet. He said that he too had to put up with her ‘high-handed’ attitude. The corporators then threatened to pass a resolution to surrender the lady commissioner. The minister pacified the angry corporators and assured to take their grievances to the notice of CM YS Jagan.

The no-nonsense officer had her brush with the politicians in the past too. In fact, during the GVMC elections. Srujana was asked to go on leave and another official Nagalakshmi officiated as the commissioner in her place. However, soon after the elections Srujana came back.