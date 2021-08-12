Pelli SandaD title song Pattucherala is Out

Aptly named Pattucherala, the title song of Pelli SandaD has been released.

The song brings out well the wedding mood in a family and it is an energetic number with a simple yet attractive tune.

Veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao has donned the greasepaint for the first time for Pelli SandaD, featuring Roshan Meka and Sreeleela in lead roles.

Directed by Gowri Ronanki, Pelli SandaD is bankrolled on Arka Media Works and R K Film Associates banner by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and Madhavi Kovelamudi.

A sequel to the 1996 super hit movie helmed by Raghavendra Rao, Pelli SandaD has music composed by M M Keeravani.