Is there a conspiracy to ruin Ambati Rambabu’s political career?

One leaked video, it appears, is all set to ruin the political career of YSRCP biggie and Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu. A leaked video wherein a male voice, purported to be that of Ambati and a woman, who appears to be a pimp and a tout, is doing rounds on the social media. In this audio clip, the male voice is heard asking for a body massage and other ‘services.’

The video has gone viral at a time when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is contemplating a cabinet reshuffle. The reshuffle promises to be big and at least 50 per cent of the ministers would be replaced. Rambabu was widely expected to get a key ministry for himself. In fact, he was a strong contender even in 2019 especially in view of his services to the party. But, caste considerations have kept him out of the government. He was hoping to become a minister this time.

In fact, Rambabu is no stranger to such controversies. In 2011 too, there was a similar video. However, Rambabu managed to expose the media house that broke the story and managed to escape unscathed. This time too, will he be able to come unscathed this time? Though he has filed a complaint in collection with the audio leak, there are doubts whether he will be lucky this time too and get a ministerial berth? Or is there within the YSRCP who is plotting against Rambabu? Is there someone planning to ruin Rambabu’s political career?