Sudheer Babu’s Sridevi Soda Center Release Date sealed

With the second wave of coronavirus calming down, Tollywood is back to business. SR Kalyanamandapam had an exceptional weekend and it performed well even on the weekdays. A bunch of films are now heading for a theatrical release in August and September. Sudheer Babu is done with the shoot of his next film Sridevi Soda Center, a mass entertainer. Karuna Kumar directed this rustic romantic drama that has enough dose of action. The makers today announced that Sridevi Soda Center will hit the screens on August 27th.

Aanandhi is the leading lady and she will be seen in a traditional role in the film. The first song and the teaser created enough buzz for the film. 70mm Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma composed the music, background score. Sudheer Babu is currently shooting for Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali in the direction of Mohana Krishna Indraganti and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady in this romantic entertainer.