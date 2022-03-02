Every stranded Indian in Ukraine will be brought back: V-P

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed confidence that every Indian stranded in Ukraine will be brought back home safely as the government is making every effort in that direction.

Speaking at a book release function of ‘Bharata Des Pakshana’ – a Telugu translation of ‘The Case for India’ by Will Durant in Vijayawada, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had apprised him of the measures being taken to rescue Indians stranded in the war zone.

“India is adopting a calibrated approach on international developments keeping in view the country’s national interests and everyone should speak in one voice to protect the country’s interests and not voice anything that will be detrimental to India”, he said.

The Vice President deplored the disinformation and misinformation campaign by sections of international media against Indian democracy as certain powers were unable to digest the progress and emergence of India as a powerful nation.

He also said that India always believed in peaceful coexistence with other countries and recalled that India was once known as Vishwaguru and was powerful culturally and economically. India wants to become strong, stable and prosperous to help others, he added.

Referring to Will Durant’s book as a useful resource to study the British rule, the Vice President said the noted American historian uncovered the real nature of British rule in India by showing the ‘deliberate bleeding of India by England for a hundred and fifty years’ and describing it as ‘the greatest crime in all history’.