ET Trailer: Suriya’s High Voltage Mass Treat

Suriya’s last two movies missed out on theatrical realise, as they have arrived on streaming platforms. However, both the movies won appreciation of all the sections. Suriya is all set to entertain this time in theatres with his commercial entertainer ET. Hero Vijay Deverakonda unveiled trailer of the movie.

The trailer shows how crimes are done against women whom they feel are the weaker section. How, Suriya launches fight against the criminal gang to protect them sums up the plotline.

Suriya appeared in mass and action avatar, wherein Priyanka Arul Mohan is super cool as his ladylove. Vinay Rai who played the antagonist did wonderful job. The film has music by D Imman who has given terrific BGM for the video.

ET is scheduled for release on 10th this month. Asian Multiplexes Pvt Ltd will release the movie in Telugu.