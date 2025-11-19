Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra

Real Star Upendra is playing a prominent role in Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka. The team have unveiled Telugu Trailer of the movie at Kurnool with a spell-binding drone show. The trailer is receiving huge positive reception and now, the movie team have unveiled Kannada Trailer in Bengaluru.

Upendra revealed that he watched the movie and stated that he is in love with it. He called it a mind-blowing cinematic experience and he emotionally connected with it. He further praised Ram’s performance as an all-rounder who can infuse energy into any character and deliver any emotion on screen.

He praised Ram Pothineni’s performance in this movie as extra-ordinary and stated that people will become his fans after release of the movie. Ram Pothineni stated that he is blessed to have been able to share screen with Upendra and stated that he learnt a lot of positivity from him.

Mythri Ravi stated that they are mighty happy to have worked with Upendra and everyone should watch the film for him and Ram. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role and Mahesh Babu P is directing it with a fresh, novel concept. ATK is releasing on 27th November, worldwide.