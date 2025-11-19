x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra

Published on November 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America
image
Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra
image
Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage
image
Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
image
Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race

Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra

Real Star Upendra is playing a prominent role in Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka. The team have unveiled Telugu Trailer of the movie at Kurnool with a spell-binding drone show. The trailer is receiving huge positive reception and now, the movie team have unveiled Kannada Trailer in Bengaluru.

Upendra revealed that he watched the movie and stated that he is in love with it. He called it a mind-blowing cinematic experience and he emotionally connected with it. He further praised Ram’s performance as an all-rounder who can infuse energy into any character and deliver any emotion on screen.

He praised Ram Pothineni’s performance in this movie as extra-ordinary and stated that people will become his fans after release of the movie. Ram Pothineni stated that he is blessed to have been able to share screen with Upendra and stated that he learnt a lot of positivity from him.

Mythri Ravi stated that they are mighty happy to have worked with Upendra and everyone should watch the film for him and Ram. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role and Mahesh Babu P is directing it with a fresh, novel concept. ATK is releasing on 27th November, worldwide.

Next A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America Previous Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage
else

TRENDING

image
A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America
image
Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra
image
Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage

Latest

image
A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America
image
Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra
image
Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage
image
Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
image
Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race

Most Read

image
Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
image
Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration
image
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit