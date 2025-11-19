x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage

Published on November 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America
image
Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra
image
Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage
image
Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
image
Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race

Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela has once again pushed the envelope on women’s empowerment with a strong message that is now being hotly debated across social media and mainstream platforms.

In her latest post, she highlights a clear cultural shift among young Indian women, who are increasingly prioritizing education, careers and financial stability, and choosing marriage for love and compatibility rather than social pressure.

Her words strike a deep chord because they challenge the long-standing expectation that women must fit their ambitions around marriage instead of fitting marriage around their ambitions.

Upasana’s stance gains urgency in the backdrop of rising domestic abuse, unstable marriages and the emotional labour disproportionately carried by women in Indian households. She argues that when women are encouraged to first build personal strength, self-reliance and economic security, they are better equipped to walk away from toxic environments, negotiate healthier relationships and make informed life choices.

Financial independence, she emphasises, is not merely about earning an income- it is the power to say no to abuse, to exit unsafe relationships and to access healthcare and support without dependence or fear.

Reiterating that she is not anti-marriage, Upasana frames her message as deeply “pro-agency,” stating that career and marriage are not opposing forces but parallel tracks that can coexist when timelines are chosen by the woman herself.

Critics who argue that such thinking may discourage early marriage, she contends, are missing the point: the shift is from fear-based decisions to strength-based ones.

Experts observing social trends note that more Indian women are delaying marriage, investing in upskilling and insisting on partnerships of equals, a transformation that mirrors what Upasana is amplifying.

Her call for families and institutions to support women’s economic independence, mental well-being and health literacy is being hailed as vital in reshaping how India understands marriage, autonomy and long-term fulfilment.

In championing these values, Upasana is not rejecting family systems; she is strengthening them by advocating for relationships grounded in consent, equality and mutual respect.

Next Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra Previous Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
else

TRENDING

image
A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America
image
Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra
image
Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage

Latest

image
A Small Telugu Film With a Big Passport: The Great Pre-Wedding Show Hits US $100,777 in North America
image
Everyone will get emotionally connected to ATK – Upendra
image
Upasana Reiterates, She Isn’t Anti Marriage
image
Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
image
Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race

Most Read

image
Annadata Sukhibhava and PM Kisan bring cheers to farmers
image
Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration
image
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit