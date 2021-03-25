Love Story Melody – Evo Evo Kalale is Here!

For two days, “Love Story” team has been teasing people saying that they will release the song ‘Evo Evo Kalale’ from the film. Finally, the day has come! Superstar Mahesh Babu has released this beautiful song now.

However, for now, only lyrical song have been released. This melody will mesmerise you and take you into the pleasant world! This 4-minute song will make you relax, forgetting all your tensions for a while.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as leads. This romantic drama also stars Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao and others in supporting roles.

Enjoy the beautiful melody ‘Evo Evo Kalale’ Here!