Nithiin Is The Villain In Rang De : Keerthy Suresh

The makers of Rang De are promoting the film aggressively and the last function as part of three grand events has been held today in Rajahmundry. Unable to come out of their characters in the film, both Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh are still teasing each other.

While speaking at the Grand Release event, Keerthy Suresh stated that Nithiin is the villain in Rang De. She said, “I thank Venky Atluri for giving me this film. Nithiin is one of the best co-stars to work with. I looked like a villain in the trailer. But, Nithiin is the villain. Actually, I took revenge in second half. Watch the film in theatres to know what actually happened between us.”

Nithiin said, “Venky Atluri and I are very good friends for long time. Rang De is my third film under Sithara Entertainments banner. Devi Sri Prasad gave a memorable album for the film. And Keerthy Suresh is a wonderful actress. She played her real character in Rang De. She always tortures others like she tortures me in the film.”

The film is due for release on 26th of this month.