Rang De Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Nithiin – Venky Atluri’s Rang De is gearing up for a grand release on the 26th of this month. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 25 Cr. Pre-Release business of the film is a bit higher than Nithiin’s last release Bheeshma. Advances are pretty slow for the film though a 4 extended day weekend might help if it gets a good wom.
Below is the area wise rights including Expenses
|Area
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|7.20 Cr
|Ceeded
|3.60 Cr
|Andhra
|10 Cr
|AP/TS
|20.80 Cr
|ROI
|2Cr
|OS
|2Cr
|Worldwide
|24.80 Cr