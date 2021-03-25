Rang De Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Nithiin – Venky Atluri’s Rang De is gearing up for a grand release on the 26th of this month. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 25 Cr. Pre-Release business of the film is a bit higher than Nithiin’s last release Bheeshma. Advances are pretty slow for the film though a 4 extended day weekend might help if it gets a good wom.

Below is the area wise rights including Expenses

Area Pre release Business Nizam 7.20 Cr Ceeded 3.60 Cr Andhra 10 Cr AP/TS 20.80 Cr ROI 2Cr OS 2Cr Worldwide 24.80 Cr