Rang De Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Nithiin – Venky Atluri’s Rang De is gearing up for a grand release on the 26th of this month. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 25 Cr. Pre-Release business of the film is a bit higher than Nithiin’s last release Bheeshma. Advances are pretty slow for the film though a 4 extended day weekend might help if it gets a good wom.

Below is the area wise rights including Expenses

AreaPre release Business
Nizam 7.20 Cr
Ceeded 3.60 Cr
Andhra 10 Cr
AP/TS 20.80 Cr
ROI 2Cr
OS2Cr
Worldwide 24.80 Cr

