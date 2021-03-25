Republic Poster – Sai Tej in a Serious Mood!

Sai Dharma Tej who entertained the audience through the films ‘Chitralahari’ and ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ in 2019 have acted in ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ in 2020.

Finally, Sai Tej understood that he has to change the genre to impress the audience and signed for the film ‘Republic’ which is being directed by Dev Katta who earlier helmed Vennela, Prasthanam kind of hit films.

Today, the first look poster of Sai Tej from the film was released. The poster is quite interesting and Sai Tej seems to be perfect for the role. Also, we can see the lines, “We are all living under the illusion there is governance, but we are yet to discover it!” on the poster. Is it a satire on people or government? Well, we have to wait and see!

Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the leading lady while Ramya Krishna, Jagapathi Babu, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and others are playing supporting roles. Republic is scheduled for a release on 4 June 2021.