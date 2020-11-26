Ex IAS to be BJP-Jana Sena’s joint candidate in Tirupati?

The BJP and the Jana Sena Party have not yet decided on fielding a common candidate in the Tirupati bypoll. They have just decided that a joint committee will go into the issue to finalise which party candidate should contest the election. This was decided at a meeting between Pawan Kalyan and BJP National President JP Nadda the other day.

However, all of a sudden, the name of former IAS officer Dasari Srinivasulu came to the fore. Social media is abuzz with rumours that he will be the joint alliance candidate of both the BJP and the Jana Sena. It is not clear to which party this IAS officer belongs. Some say he belongs to the BJP. Others say he is being picked up by the Jana Sena Party.

Whatever, there is no official communication from the alliance partners on their future plans about the candidate. There is no information on who will be there on the joint committee that will search and finalise the candidate finally. News is coming out that the BJP is trying its best to deny the chance to the Jana Sena.

On the other hand, both the ruling YCP and the main Opposition TDP are preparing for the bypoll campaign soon. In his usual style, Jagan selected his personal physiotherapist Dr. Gurumurthy to be his party nominee. The CM did not care to give the ticket to the family members of late Balli Durgaprasada Rao whose death caused the byelection. TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi is starting her campaign in the next few days.

