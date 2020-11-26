BJP copy-pasted TRS manifesto: KTR

Hours after the BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao alleged that the saffron party’s manifesto is copied-pasted from the TRS manifesto.

He remarked that the BJP lacked ingenuity even in the use of images in its manifesto. He alleged that the BJP not only copied several promises made by the ruling TRS manifesto, but even the images used in the saffron party’s manifesto are also the schemes already grounded by the ruling TRS party.

“Dear manifesto writers, glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS govt in GHMC manifesto. We will take this as a compliment to our work. But let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad. Nakal marne ko bhi akal chahie (even to copy you need brains),” he tweeted.

In another tweet, KTR wrote, “Wonder who is fooling who? State BJP promises the moon for votes in GHMC elections but union minister says they can’t give a dime from Delhi!”

The BJP promised free water supply, free power to all houses using less than 100 units. Further, the saffron party promised free metro and bus rides for women and scrapping of the Layout Regularisation Scheme. The BJP said it will give Rs 25,000 each to flood-affected family, financial assistance to build one lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, waiver of property tax in all SC colonies, enactment of Sumedha Act to remove illegal encroachments

Earlier, KTR criticized the Congress manifesto as the joke of the year after the Congress promised free drinking water for people using up to 30,000 litres of water, and Rs 50,000 to every flood-affected family, and Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh to fully and partially destroyed houses.

The TRS in its manifesto promised free water to the households which consumed not more than 20,000 liters a month and free power supply to salons, dhobi ghats, and laundries across the state. The pink party also promised to reimburse the state GST for small budget films (up to Rs 10 crore) allowing the theatres to increase the number of shows per day.

Immediately after TRS released its manifesto, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that the ruling party’s “useless” manifesto is copied-pasted from the earlier one of 2016 as they have not fulfilled the previous. He alleged that since 2014, the TRS party has been repeating the same promises over and over like a “gramophone record”. He said the TRS party had failed to fulfill its promises made in the last elections.

