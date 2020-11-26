Prabhas lines up two films before Nag Ashwin’s project

Young Rebelstar Prabhas was slow and steady till date. The actor took ample time to complete his recent projects. But the pan Indian actor has changed plans and turned a signing spree. He is said to have planned to complete big-budget projects at an ample speed. He strictly wanted the makers of Radhe Shyam to complete the entire shooting part by the end of this year. Prabhas signed a film in the direction of Nag Ashwin and is expected to roll next year. Prabhas also announced Adipurush in the direction of Om Raut.

The shoot of Adipurush will start early next year and Prabhas will complete shooting for his portions at a jet speed. Nag Ashwin wanted bulk dates for his project which will take two and a half years to complete. Prabhas also is holding talks for an action entertainer for Prashanth Neel. The project too is expected to roll next year. As per the current happenings, Nag Ashwin’s film is pushed to 2022 and Prabhas will complete two back to back films before he commences the shoot of Nag Ashwin’s film. The actor is aiming for four releases in the next three and a half years.