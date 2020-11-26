Pic Talk: Kiara Advani offers a treat

Kiara Advani is the most happening Bollywood beauty currently. The hot and sexy actress has been in news for her gorgeous public outings in sizzling hot outfits. The latest picture of the actress in a golden saree is shaking and breaking the internet. Kiara Advani looked ultra gorgeous in the click for an event. She posted the click on her Instagram page. Kiara Advani’s next film Indu Ki Jawani is hitting the theatres next month. After turning busy with back to back Bollywood biggies, Kiara Advani has no time for Telugu movies.

