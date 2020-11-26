SC blow to A B Venkateswara Rao

In a jolt to Andhra Pradesh senior IPS officer and former intelligence chief A B Venkateswara Rao, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the High Court’s order lifting the suspension of Venkateswara Rao. The Supreme Court stayed the Andhra Pradesh government’s order suspending Venkateswara Rao.

In May, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside the suspension of Venkateswara Rao and directed the state government to reinstate him to the regular service. However, the Andhra Pradesh government challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

The Jagan government has suspended Venkateswara Rao for alleged involvement in irregularities during the purchase of surveillance equipment from Israeli firm RT Inflatable Objects and awarding the contract to Akasam Advanced System Company, allegedly owned by Rao’s son. Following this, Rao moved CAT challenging the state government’s suspension which dismissed his petition and told the government to go ahead with the investigation by filing cases against the latter.

He later moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court which ordered the state government to reinstate him.

