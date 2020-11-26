GHMC polls: BJP promises free water and power supply

Days after the ruling TRS released its manifesto promising free water supply to the people, the BJP released its bouquet of freebies including free water supply.

The manifesto was released by Devendra Phadnavis, minister of state for home Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Apart from the free water supply, the BJP also promised free power to all houses using less than 100 units. Further, the saffron party promised free metro and bus rides for women and scrapping of the Layout Regularisation Scheme. The BJP said it will give Rs 25,000 each to flood-affected family, financial assistance to build one lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, waiver of property tax in all SC colonies, enactment of Sumedha Act to remove illegal encroachments,

The TRS which had recently released its manifesto promised free water to the households which consumed not more than 20,000 liters a month and free power supply to salons, dhobi ghats, and laundries across the state. The pink party also promised to reimburse the state GST for small budget films (upto Rs 10 crore) allowing the theatres to increase the number of shows per day.

Fresh from Dubbaka bypoll victory, the BJP got into an aggressive mode to make inroads into Telangana. Leaders of TRS and BJP have unleashed a war of words. The BJP is largely focussing on the illegal immigrants, especially Rohingyas, and targetting the TRS for its alleged “unholy nexus” with AIMIM party. The saffron party accused the TRS of enlisting Rohingyas in the voters list in an attempt to win the elections.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani held a press conference and tore into the TRS camp on the issue of Rohingyas. The BJP seems to be leaving no stone unturned to win the elections and roped in national leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and party national president J P Nadda to campaign in Hyderabad. Yogi Adityanath is likely to campaign in Chevella on November 27, while Nadda will participate in a roadshow in Malkajgiri. Most importantly, home minister Amit Shah will campaign in a roadshow in Secunderabad on November 29.

The TRS seems to be rattled after its defeat in Dubbaka bypolls. IT Minister K T Rama Rao and finance minister Harish Rao are mainly focussing on attacking the BJP, which clearly shows that the pink party seems to be worried at the growth of the saffron party in BJP.