Telangana is not your private jagir: Tejasvi Surya

In the run-up to the GHMC elections, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has been booked under Section 447 of IPC (criminal trespass) after he had entered the Osmania University campus by breaking open barriers at NCC gate.

The case was booked against the BJP MP following a complaint lodged by the OU administration. The OU officials complained to the Osmania University police that the BJP MP did not seek permission to take out a rally at the Arts College Building. On his part, Tejasvi Surya alleged that a case was booked against him at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Lashing out at the Chief Minister, the MP said Telangana was not his “private jagir” (property). “Try how much ever you want, KCR Garu, but you can’t stop BJYM from paying respects to Telangana martyrs. You are in power today because of the sacrifice of thousands of common students of Telangana. Please don’t forget their sacrifices,” he tweeted.

Tejasvi Surya also slammed the TRS for its “unholy alliance” with the AIMIM who was giving shelter to illegal immigrants, specifically Rohingyas. He came down heavily on the MIM MP Asaddudin Owaisi calling him the “modern Jinnah” who is making serious attempts to turn Hyderabad into “Hyderabad of Pakistan”. He said it was shameful that TRS is hobnobbing with a party that relies on votes of Rohingyas, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis living illegally in the Old City.

