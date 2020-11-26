Vijayashanti targets MIM, comments on Charminar, Taj Mahal

The MIM comments on the PV, NTR Ghats have become a major issue in the GHMC elections in Hyderabad now. Rival parties were trying to take their heated debates and mutual allegations to the next level. Star Campaigner Vijayashanti has picked up the controversy and passed her own comments against the MIM.

Vijayashanti said that going by Akbaruddin remarks for removal of illegal constructions, even the historical monument like Charminar in the heart of Hyderabad Old City should be demolished. It is well known that Charminar has now become a traffic hurdle. Moreover, its walls are not in a fit condition any longer.

Vijayashanti, who is reportedly shifting loyalties from the Congress to the BJP, has only targetted the MIM but not the BJP on the PV, NTR Ghats issue. She said that it would not be possible to remove the Taj Mahal also just because it was located in the full tank level of the river there.

Vijayashanti’s remarks more or less reflect similarities to those of the BJP leaders right now. It is not yet clear on behalf of which party she is making comments. With this present issue, it can be said Vijayashanti is on the verge of joining the BJP sooner or later.