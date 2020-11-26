Bandi Sanjay corners KCR, KTR, MIM over PV-NTR ghats

The Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana leaders gave a rude shock to the TRS and the MIM by organising a huge protest on the issue of PV and NTR ghats. BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay along with his party leaders rushed to the PV and the NTR ghats to register their protests there.

The BJP raised slogans against KCR and KTR for not arresting Akbaruddin Owaisi for passing highly inflammatory comments against the great leaders. Bandi Sanjay warned of dire consequences if anybody lays his hands on the PV and NTR statues or ghats in the vicinity of Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of Hyderabad.

Bandi Sanjay asserted that both PV and NTR were like indisputable pride of Telugu people all over the world. Why are KCR not responding to the remarks against the ghats in his capacity as the Chief Minister? What is wrong if the BJP leaders pay tributes at the PV and NTR ghats.

Bandi Sanjay said that KT Rama Rao got his name after NT Rama Rao. The BJP leader asked KT Rama Rao why he was not responding properly to Akbaruddin’s objectionable comments against NTR.