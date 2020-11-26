Interesting update on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is fighting out in the East Godavari district for his next movie Pushpa. The film directed by Sukumar is said to be a high voltage action thriller and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Allu Arjun essays the role of a lorry driver in the movie. There are a lot of speculations about the lead antagonist in the film. As per the update we hear, the film will have nine villains and some among them are finalized.

Sunil, Rao Ramesh and Mukesh Rushi have been locked for the negative roles in Pushpa. Apart from eight negative roles, the film will have a lead antagonist and Sukumar is currently finalizing the lead villain. Sunil has been keen to do negative roles from some time. He loved Sukumar’s narration and gave his nod recently. The details about the other actors and villains would be announced soon. Allu Arjun completed two weeks of the shoot and returned back to Hyderabad for a small break.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa releases next year.