Megastar’s Acharya is now out of summer 2020 Race

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are working for the first time for Acharya and the film is an action-packed social drama. The shoot of the film resumed without Chiranjeevi and there were talks that Chiranjeevi would join the sets from November 20th. With the coronavirus scare not calming down, Megastar is not ready to take the risk and he informed the makers that he would join the sets post Sankranthi next year. Chiranjeevi will relax down at his time till Sankranthi.

Ram Charan too allocated dates after Sankranthi 2021 and the duo will shoot for the combination episodes first. With the latest update, it is clear that Acharya will not hit the screens for summer. The makers are in plans to get the final product ready for Dasara 2021 and the official release date would be announced next year. Kajal is the leading lady and Matinee Entertainments are the producers of Acharya.