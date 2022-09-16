Exclusive: Balayya’s Films inks the Best Deals

Nandamuri Balakrishna is enjoying the best phase in his career. His last film Akhanda is the biggest hit in his career and his celebrity talkshow Unstoppable is the most rated show in the country. The actor is shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s action entertainer which is tentatively titled Jai Balayya. The title of the film will be announced during Dasara. The makers closed the complete non-theatrical deals of the film and the makers pocketed Rs 58 crores through the non-theatrical deals.

This is the biggest ever for any Balakrishna’s film till date. Jai Balayya is also the costliest film of Balakrishna and the film’s release date will be announced soon. The shoot of the film is currently happeing in Turkey. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in other prominent roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in this mass entertainer.