Exclusive: Mirchi Combo to get repeated soon

Koratala Siva delivered a massive dud recently through Acharya which is a dent to his career. Koratala Siva has NTR’s project lined up and he is focused on the script. Koratala has to deliver a blockbuster to stand in the race. Koratala Siva met Prabhas recently and discussed about teaming up soon. Prabhas responded on a positive note. UV Creations will produce this project. Mirchi combo will be back on cards by the time Prabhas is done with his current projects.

Prabhas promised a film for UV Creations after he is done with his current projects. The producers picked up Koratala Siva after which the meeting took place. Koratala Siva will have ample time and he will work on the script after he completes NTR’s project. UV Creations will produce Ram Charan’s next film and they have a bunch of small-budget films. It would be Prabhas’ film that would be the next big project for the production house. Prabhas is done with Adipurush and he is shooting for Salaar and Project K. He signed Maruthi’s film and Spirit in the direction of Sandeep Vanga. Mirch combo may happen at the end of 2024.