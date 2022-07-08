All hurdles clear for Mahesh and Trivikram’s Project

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are teaming up for the third time and the film was announced long ago. Trivikram narrated the complete script to Mahesh in Germany recently and the top actor suggested changes. After all the changes are done, Trivikram narrated the script again and Mahesh is convinced. He asked Trivikram to go ahead and plan the schedules. The shoot commences in the first week of August and Mahesh is expected to join the sets during the mid of the month.

Trivikram has finalized the actors and technicians. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this family entertainer. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this prestigious project. Both Mahesh Babu and Trivikram will be taking home a whopping remuneration for the project. The team aims a summer 2023 release for the film. The asking price for the non-theatrical rights is huge for this yet to be titled project.