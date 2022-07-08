Tollywood Producers relying on Non-Theatrical Market

There are massive changes that took place recently in Indian cinema. There is no barrier of language and the audience are watching impressive films made in other languages. The digital platforms made it to all the villages and towns. A section of audience are watching films at home comfortably instead of rushing to theatres. Small films are struggling badly and there are hundreds of films waiting for release. The digital platforms too have tightened all the knots after the pandemic. The theatrical market is not stable for any actor and it is changing for every film. The trailer and the songs turned out to be the key for a film’s success.

Most of the producers are betting big considering the non-theatrical deals. For the films that have stars, the non-theatrical market increased rapidly. The Hindi rights and the digital rights are bought for hefty prices. There is a decline in the satellite rights for some of the actors but the satellite rights too are filling the pockets of the producers. The non-theatrical market turned out to be a savior for the producers when the theatrical market turned unstable.

If a film gets negative talk, the weekend numbers too are pathetic. The audience are not bothered about stars if the content is not impressive. It’s high time for the producers to be extra cautious and pick up interesting projects.