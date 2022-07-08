Jagan family pays tribute to late YSR

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, mother Y S Vijayamma and other family members paid glorious tributes to late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulapaya in YSR district on Friday. The family members visited the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in the morning and joined the family prayer service held at the memorial.

After the prayer service, Jagan Mohan Reddy and mother Vijayamma reached the party plenary venue near Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district. The plenary started on the first day with the delegates reaching there from across the state.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the plenary after paying tributes to his father Dr Rajasekhar Reddy at the venue and hoisting the party flag.

The party leaders also organised a massive blood donation camp at the plenary venue to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy. The Indian Red Cross Society delegates are collecting the blood donation at the plenary venue.

Party general secretary and Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy inaugurated the blood bank, while MP Dr M Gurumurthy and Minister Dr Sidiri Appala Raju are coordinating the blood donation.

The plenary would pass nine political resolutions during the two days and make amendments to the party constitution. The major amendment is to make Jagan Mohan Reddy as the party lifetime president on the lines of the DMK in Tamil Nadu. The party leadership is said to have secured clearance from the Election Commission to make this amendment, citing the permission given to the DMK in the past.