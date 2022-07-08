Prabhas’ Raja Deluxe Backdrop Unveiled

There are a lot of speculations about Prabhas and Maruthi’s film. The film is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. After Maruthi delivered a dud like Pakka Commercial, Prabhas fans made noise on social media not to take up Maruth’s film. But the project is on and it would have an official launch during Dasara. There were talks that the film happens in a bungalow and is a horror-comedy. The real backdrop is that the film happens in a theatre called Raja Deluxe. A theatre set would be constructed and the entire film will be completed in two quick schedules. Most of the film will be shot in this theatre set.

Anushka and Malavika Mohanan are finalized as the leading ladies and the hunt for the other lead actress is currently going on. Maruthi for the first time is working with a team of writers. He recently met Prabhas and requested more time to complete the script work of the film. DVV Danayya will produce this film and Raja Deluxe will hit the screens next year. Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar and Project K.