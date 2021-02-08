Exclusive: Mythri to repeat Arjun Reddy combo

Mythri Movie Makers is now the most happening production house and has films lined up with all the top actors and directors of Telugu cinema. The production house has been in talks with Arjun Reddy sensation Sandeep Vanga for some time. They even produced a film with Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role in the past. Vijay too is committed to Mythri for two more films and they are in discussion stages from the past few months.

The latest update is that Sandeep Vanga and Vijay Devarakonda met recently and discussed about a script. Vijay is quite positive about the project and it is expected to roll next year. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this film. Sandeep Vanga will direct Ranbir Kapoor in Animal that will roll soon. Vijay Devarakonda is busy with Liger and he has a film with Shiva Nirvana lined up. Arjun Reddy combo will happen after the duo completes their current projects.