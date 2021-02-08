Ram Charan’s connect with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has been sweating out for his next film Pushpa, an action entertainer and the entire first half of the film got completed recently. The entire shooting portions are wrapped up in Maredumilli forests, East Godavari. Sukumar and his team returned back to Hyderabad recently. Now, the makers of Acharya are all set to shoot for the film in Maredumilli forests.

Ram Charan plays a crucial role in Acharya and the actor will be shooting in the sets of Pushpa that are constructed recently. A special guest house too was constructed for the stay and Charan will reside in the guest house during the shoot. Some important episodes of Charan and Pooja Hegde will be canned in the Maredumilli schedule. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood in the lead roles.