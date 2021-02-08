Sharmila rendezvous with YSR loyalists raises heat

All sorts of rumours are spreading fast and far about YS Sharmila’s meeting with the YSR loyalists in Hyderabad on Tuesday. This rendezvous is coming amidst reports of Jagan’s sister being unhappy with him and ready to begin her own political party anytime now. Incidentally, this meeting is being held to celebrate the marriage anniversary of YSR. In this, Sharmila, her husband Bro. Anil Kumar and Vijayamma are going to meet the close loyalists and senior leaders known to YSR from both the States.

What added credence to these reports was the latest statement by a senior YSR loyalist like Gone Prakasa Rao. He has commented that the recent statement of Bro. Anil Kumar about ‘Gudu kadultondi’ (birds’ nest is getting disturbed) indirectly referred to Sharmila’s political ambitions only. He said that the YSR daughter was totally unhappy with Jagan for ignoring her after becoming CM of AP.

Gone Prakasa Rao has been known for several decades as a close confidante of the YSR family. He has confirmed that there were differences between Jagan and Sharmila. He pointed out that in her recent rejoinder statement on the ABN reports, Sharmila has not said that she will not start her own party.

Prakasa Rao has also said that Sharmila has sent PA to a family advocate to get her party registered. But the same advocate is also close to Jagan. This is where the differences have arisen between them.