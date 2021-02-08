Voters with temperature, Covid symptoms will be separated in AP

In the light of first phase Panchayt polls on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar on Monday said election officials will conduct thermal scanning of all the voters to filter out people with temperature or Coronavirus symptoms to facilitate them to exercise their franchise separately.

“All the Coronavirus precautionary measures have been taken. Temperatures will be checked when the voters will in the queue. Anyone with high temperature will be separated,” said Shankar.

He said such voters will be allowed to vote between 2.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. using a PPE kit. Similarly, anyone who is Covid positive will be allowed to in a similar way, he added.

“Distribution in about 2,700 gram panchayats is underway today. After randomization, election personnel will be informed of their polling stations and given the order. Later, they will take PO and APO and verify it,” said Shankar, explaining about the preparations for the polls.

He said all the arrangements required for election officers have been put in place, including bandobust for peaceful polls at all places.

Elections will start from 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday and last until 3.30 p.m. while vote counting will begin from 4 p.m.